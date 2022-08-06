When are the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup draws? Everything you need to know

GOAL brings you all you need to know about the draw, including the date, time, venue and the teams that are taking part

African clubs will learn their fates in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup as teams commence their journey towards continental glory.

Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club stunned Al Ahly to win the Champions League diadem, whereas RS Berkane claimed the Confederation Cup for the second time following a 5-4 penalty triumph over Orlando Pirates.

However, both teams may not have an easy run at glory this time around, with the likes of Club Africain, USM Alger, CS Sfaxien and Remo Stars set to challenge.

With clubs and supporters eagerly anticipating the 2022-23 campaign, GOAL brings you all you need to know about Caf Interclub competitions draw.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE DRAW?

EventDateVenue
Caf Inter Club competitions drawMonday, August 8CAF Headquarters, Cairo 

The draw for the 2022-23 Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup draw preliminary round takes place at 14:00 WAT (13:00 GMT / 15:00 CET) on Monday, August 8. The ceremony will be held at the Confederation of African Football Headquaters in Cairo.

WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW?

 
   
Wydad CasablancaMamelodi SundownsAl Ahly SCRed Arrows
Raja CasablancaCape Town CityAl-Ittihad Club (Tripoli)Coton Sport FC
Zamalek SCTP MazembeHoroyaCasa Sports
PyramidsAS Vita ClubSOA RenaissanteASEC Mimosas
CR BelouizdadPrimeiro de AgostoSimbaAS Otoho
JS KabyliePetro de LuandaYoung AfricansGaborone United S.C.
US MonastirienneAl HilalPlateau UnitedFC Platinum
EsperanceAl-Merrikh SCRivers UnitedTusker
Royal LeopardsDjoliba ACRail Club du KadiogoASN Nigelec
Asante KotokoAPRVipersFC Nouadhibou
Coton FC Black BullsASKO KaraSaint George
AS Stade MandjiFlambeau du CentreArta/Solar7Deportivo Mongomo
US MonastirienneHawksWatangaNyasa Big Bullets
KMKMHorseed  
 

WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE CAF CONFEDERATION CUP DRAW?

    
RS BerkaneFC Saint-Eloi LupopoDC Motema PembeSagrada Esperana 
AS FARAl AkdarHilal AlsahilGD Interclube
Al AhlyMilo FCAzamZesco United 
FutureMbabane Highlanders Hearts of OakAS Mangasport
JS SaouraLISRClub AfricainRoyal AM
USM AlgerCS SfaxienStellenbosch 
    
 
Schedule for the 2022–23 CAF Champions League

PhaseRoundDraw DateLeg 1Leg 2
QualificationFirst Round
Second Round 		August 89–11 September 2022
7–9 October 2022
 		16–18 September 2022
14–16 October 2022
Group StageMatch Day 1
Match Day 2
Match Day 3
Match Day 4
Match Day 5
Match Day 6
 		TBD 202210–11 February 2023
17–18 February 2023
24–25 February 2023
7–8 March 2023
17–18 March 2023
31 March – 1 April 2023		 
Quarter-final TBD 202321–22 April 202328–29 April 2023
Semi-final TBD 202312–13 May 202319–20 May 2023
Final TBD 202311 June 2023 

 

Schedule for the 2022–23 CAF Confederation Cup

PhaseRoundDraw DateLeg 1Leg 2
QualificationFirst Round
Second Round 
Play-off round 		August 89–11 September 2022
7–9 October 2022
2 November 2022
 		16–18 September 2022
14–16 October 2022
9 November 2022
Group StageMatch Day 1
Match Day 2
Match Day 3
Match Day 4
Match Day 5
Match Day 6
 		TBD 202212 February 2023
19 February 2023
26 February 2023
7–8 March 2023
19 March 2023
2 April 2023		 
Quarter-final TBD 202323 April 202330 April 2023
Semi-final TBD 202314 May 202321 May 2023
Final TBD 2023June 2023 

 

 

CAN I WATCH CAF INTERCLUB DRAW?

CAF will also be providing live coverage of their event through an online stream at Cafonline.com.

ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?

 GOAL will be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of many of the showdowns.

