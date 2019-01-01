'What the hell was flappy hands doing' - De Gea ridiculed after Arsenal howler

The Spain international was to blame for Granit Xhaka opening the scoring against the Red Devils on Sunday in the Premier League

fell behind early on to on Sunday after David de Gea failed to save what looked like a straightforward shot.

De Gea remains one of the first names on the United team sheet due to his generally towering displays in goal for the Red Devils.

However, his uncharacteristic mistake at the Emirates helped gift the fellow top-four challengers an early lead.

Granit Xhaka’s low shot from outside the box caught the international off guard in the United goal, and he was unable to move his feet quick enough to stop the ball.

It appeared to swerve in the air, but it was still an opportunity onlookers would have expected someone of De Gea’s quality to save with relative ease.

Article continues below

While it was only 12 minutes into the game when the mistake occured, Twitter was quick to react to De Gea's howler in the Red Devils' goal.

6 - Six of Granit Xhaka's seven goals for Arsenal have come from outside the box, including both against Man Utd. Swerve. #ARSMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2019

The amount of swazz on Xhaka’s shot 😱 pic.twitter.com/XUya5M7ouM — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 10, 2019

Granit Xhaka scored a beauty in #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/xfWNwr9Szn — Freaky ~ DRaval (@HODL_till_2140) March 10, 2019

What a strike by Xhaka, knuckle ball like Cristiano fooled DeGea for a split second... — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 10, 2019

BOOOOOMMM!!!! 1-0. Great shot by Xhaka but what the hell was Flappy Hands doing??!! 🤣#AFCvMUFC pic.twitter.com/BaG5OwxBvA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2019

United fans to David De Gea pic.twitter.com/pmtbHiyAMC — MCFC1894 (@MCFCArmy1894) March 10, 2019

David de Gea still wondering how Xhaka's shot beat him pic.twitter.com/KJh3CAOiSO — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) March 10, 2019

David De Gea was pure Football Manager match engine for that goal. — Benjamin Wills (@_BenWills) March 10, 2019

2017-18: 3

2018-19 so far: 6



David de Gea has conceded twice as many #PL goals from outside the box this season as he did in the whole of last season.#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/NO4QcOUAAc — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 10, 2019

De Gea is in his eighth season as a United player, having originally joined the club from back in 2011.

United's next fixture is against in the on March 16, a game De Gea could be rested in with Sergio Romero coming in to replace him.