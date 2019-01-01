What say the 2019 MSL champions, JDT?

All the post-match reactions from the players, officials and owner of 6th straight Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim in one place.

JDT secured their sixth successive MSL title after they defeated Melaka 2-1 at Hang Jebat Stadium on Wednesday to open an unassailable lead over despite matches remaining. Still unbeaten in the league, JDT are also on course to match their own Invincibles record from three years ago if they can stay undefeated in the last four matches.

Scenes of joy, jubilation and celebrations started as soon as the final whistle went and Goal captures all the reactions from the champions.

Congrats to everyone in the club and a big thank you to all the fans/JDT family. I would also like to share a story with everyone. "IN 2013, I CREATED A CLUB CALLED JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM, JDT... THE END 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🐅🔥🔵🔴" pic.twitter.com/fYLGfCep9P — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) June 26, 2019

"It's unbelievable for us to win away. Sometimes people don't give us credit for our away record because we didn't do well. But today (Wednesday) we did well. Maybe it wasn't our best game but we showed how we can dig deep, secure the points and get the title. It showed that the expectations and ambitions of this club is that we don't settle for second place. Every year it is important for us to do the same" - Hariss Harun

"I'm thankful we won today but there still four matches to be played so it is not over yet. We still want to win. We really want to stay unbeaten this season" - Nazmi Faiz

"We must continue to play the games we have left the same way we have for all the fans. We are very happy" - Benjamin Mora

"Now we can say that we are champions. I want to congrat every player, I'm very proud of them. I have to congrat all the staff, we did a great job tonight and during the league. We have to continue and try to finish unbeaten" - Luciano Figueroa

