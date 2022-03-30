What is the best World Cup ball of all time?
GOAL
adidas
The new World Cup 2022 ball has been released and the 'Al Rihla' ball from Adidas is being proclaimed as the fastest 'in flight' in the tournament's near 100-year history.
But where does it stand in the best World Cup ball debate?
Editors' Picks
- Nigeria Player Ratings: Uzoho the villain as Super Eagles miss out on World Cup
- 'He's expected to be Messi or Ronaldo' - How Pulisic is shedding the weight of being USMNT's golden child as World Cup qualification looms
- Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott and Partey score high marks
- History in the making as all-transgender team TRUK United face Dulwich Hamlet Women in first for English football
What do you think is the best World Cup ball of all time? The Tango or the Fevernova? The Telstar or something else entirely? Let us know in the comments! 👇