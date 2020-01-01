What is Pep Guardiola's net worth and how much does the Man City manager earn?

A headstrong and enigmatic character, the Catalan made a smooth and lucrative transition into coaching after his retirement

Pep Guardiola enjoyed an impressive playing career as a stylish midfielder for and Brescia among others, but his profile really exploded when he became a coach.

The Catalan is widely credited as being the mastermind of Tiki-Taka and has tasted success with Barcelona, and , such is his tactical influence.

That habit of winning - and winning well - has ensured that he continues to earn lucrative contracts for his services after hanging up the boots for good.

So how much is Guardiola worth and what sort of money is he earning? Goal takes a look.

What is Pep Guardiola's net worth?

Net worth: $40m Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals & investments Date of Birth: January 18, 1971 Country of birth:

Guardiola's net worth is reported to be in the region of $40 million to $50 million (£32m - £40m), which places him in a similar bracket to his long-time rival Jose Mourinho.

Spear's puts the Catalan's net worth at just over £30 million ($38m), while the website Celebrity Net Worth estimates that his net worth is around $40 million (£32m).

How much does Pep Guardiola earn?

Guardiola's current deal with Man City, which was signed in 2018 and will run until 2021, is reported to be worth £15 million ($19m) a year.

That means the Catalan native is due to pocket at least £45 million ($55m) over the three years.

The pay packet is roughly the same as that commanded by Mourinho, but reports suggest that Guardiola's salary could be bumped to £20 million ($25m) a year, should he put pen to paper on a new deal with City.

Of course, his income is naturally supplemented by investments and endorsement deals. You can see a breakdown of Guardiola's reported earnings per year, month, week and so forth below.

Timeframe Earnings* Per minute £28.50 Per hour £1,712 Per day £41,095 Per week £288,461 Per month £1,250,000 Per year £15,000,000

*Approximates

What sponsorship deals does Pep Guardiola have?

Guardiola is not flush with endorsement deals in the same way other coaches such as Mourinho or Jurgen Klopp are, but he does have a handful of partnerships.

Notably, the Catalan signed a personal deal with sportswear brand Puma at the same time they became the new manufacturers of Man City's kits.

When the Puma deal was unveiled, Guardiola made sure to reference the fact that his mentor Johan Cruyff had been sponsored by them too.

During his time as Bayern Munich head coach, Guardiola had a personal endorsement deal with Gore-Tex, an outdoors wear company.

He has previously worked in an ambassadorial role for the Qatari World Cup 2022 bid and has a deal with car manufacturers Nissan.

While it could hardly be said that Guardiola's endorsements are not lucrative, the relative lack of such partnerships is arguably consistent with his outwardly austere persona.

What charity work does Pep Guardiola do?

Guardiola has never been shy about contributing to charitable causes and notably donated €1 million (£900k/$1.1m) towards the purchase of medical supplies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

He has taken part in a number of charity golf tournaments over the years and even teamed up with Rory McIlroy in 2017 to raise money for the golfer's charitable foundation by appearing as a special guest at a function in Belfast, as well as donating a number of signed items for auction.

In 2019, Guardiola lent his time to the Salvation Army, appearing along with former defender Mark Lawrenson as a surprise guest at one of their homeless football tournaments.

He has promoted the work of the Fundacion Luzon, which aims to work towards the improvement of treatment for people who have ALS.

The Catalan has also taken part in the promotion of Man City's City in the Community project and the grey cashmere Herno hoodie he wore during the 2018-19 season raised £6,000 in an auction.

It is not strictly charity work, but Guardiola has devoted a lot of his time towards the cause of Catalan Independence and has campaigned for the release of Catalan activists. He notably fell foul of the Football Association for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of imprisoned Catalan politicians.

How many social media followers does Pep Guardiola have?

Guardiola's social media presence comes under the umbrella of 'Pep Team' on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Across those three platforms, he has approximately 5.5 million followers.

The 'Pep Team' Facebook page has the biggest following with over 4.1 million subscribers and the Instagram page follows with just over a million followers. The Twitter page has just over 300,000 followers.

Like most football personalities, Guardiola's social media pages are used to comment on matches, share updates on activities and also to promote sponsors.

