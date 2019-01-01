What is Kylian Mbappe's net worth and how much does the PSG star earn?

The 20-year-old Frenchman is one of the hottest young players in football and earns a salary worthy of his status

Kylian Mbappe may only just have turned 20, but the Paris Saint-Germain attacker has already emerged as one of the game’s leading players, having helped France to win World Cup 2018, during which he won the prize as the tournament’s outstanding young player.

Scoring twice in the final against Croatia made him the first teenager to net on such an occasion since Pele in 1958 and helped increase the marketability of the former Monaco ace, who is the game’s second-most expensive player ever behind club-mate Neymar.

Indeed, a recent study by CIES Observatory suggests Mbappe is currently the most valuable player in the game.

With his ability already world class and his potential still seemingly limitless, he commands a formidable fortune – but how does it stack up?

How much does Kylian Mbappe earn?

Paris Saint-Germain are paying Kylian Mbappe €17.5 million (£15.7m/$20m) per year after taxes, according to a report in France Football. His net wage in his first year at PSG was €12m but was added to by a bonus of somewhere between €5-6m when his loan deal became permanent.

By the time his contract, which runs until 2022, is up, it is believed that he will be earning over €18m per annum.

It represents a massive leap from the €1m per year that he earned while with Monaco.

He is the third-best paid player in Ligue 1 behind club-mates Neymar and Edinson Cavani and, over the course of a deal that began in 2017, he will have made around €87.5m.

Timeframe Earnings Per second €0.56 Per minute €33.39 Per hour €2,003 Per day €48,077 Per week €337,000 Per month €1.46m Per year €17.5m

What sponsorship deals does Kylian Mbappe have?

Kylian Mbappe has a major sponsorship deal with Nike, which he extended in the summer of 2017 before he moved to PSG.

Adidas were also interested in swooping for the starlet at that time and were reportedly willing to put €5m on the table.

More recent estimates from L’Equipe, however, suggest that Mbappe’s Nike deal is actually worth between €2-3m, although it notes that sponsorship contracts are frequently determined by the performance of the player and the team he is involved in.

It is estimated that he is on a similar deal to team-mate Marco Verratti.

What charity work does Kylian Mbappe do?

Kylian Mbappe does a great deal of charity work around Bondy, the area of Paris in which he was born and brought up.

Prior to World Cup 2018, he announced that he would give his bonuses for the competition to the Premiers de Cordees charity, which aims to organise sports for children with disabilities. Winning the World Cup meant that he was able to provide them with what was estimated by L’Equipe to be around €300,000, though reported elsewhere to be up to €550,000.

Speaking to Time, he said: “I earn enough money - a lot of money. So, I think it is important to help those who are in need. A lot of people are suffering, a lot of people have diseases. For people like us, giving a helping hand to people is not a big thing.

“It doesn't change my life, but it changes theirs. And if it can change theirs, it is a great pleasure. I gave the money to the charity where I am a sponsor because being handicapped is something difficult. Showing them that they can do sports like everyone it is something close to my heart.”

Meanwhile, Mbappe gives his fee for each France match he plays – around €20,000 for each game – to a different charity.

Additionally, he paid for 25 students from the Jean-Renoir College in Bondy to have an educational trip to Russia during the World Cup.

What cars does Kylian Mbappe drive?

Kylian Mbappe is a fan of top-end cars and reportedly has a collection of five worth around €780,000. He has a Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and a Range Rover.

Article continues below

What is Kylian Mbappe's net worth?

It is difficult to estimate the net worth of the youngster, which continues to grow at an extraordinary rate.

A recent estimate by FinApp estimates that he is worth around €71m, though that figure is liable to spiral in the months and years ahead.