What are 20 goals?' - Simba SC's Vandenbroeck on 'secret' issues with Kagere

The Belgian continues to frustrate the striker and states he cannot disclose to the public what the problem is

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has stated Meddie Kagere scoring 20 goals a season cannot guarantee his start in the team.

The Rwandan scored 23 goals for Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the 2018/19 Mainland League season to win the Golden Boot.

He and followed it up with 22 goals in the 2019/20 season and again managed to finish top of the goal-scorers chart.

Nevertheless, he has been overlooked by the tactician on several occasions.

"My issues with Kagere are a secret, I cannot disclose," Vandenbroeck said as quoted by Global Publishers.

"It is not about how many goals one scores. What are 20 goals when Gonzalo Higuain can score 30 and still be benched with all his quality?"

The Belgian had initially stated he would at all times start with the most in-form player, and this time around it is John Bocco.

In 20 matches under the Belgian, Kagere has started in only seven since captain Bocco has been preferred to lead the line.

Patrick Gakumba, who is the player's agent, believes the coach is sabotaging the experienced forward.

"You have asked me why Kagere is not playing? Let me tell you, you cannot sweep away somebody's ability," Gakumba told IPP Media.

"You cannot sabotage him while the fans know his ability. These things indeed happen.

“It was done to Samuel Eto'o at , it was done to Di Maria and Demba Ba but in the end, the truth revealed itself and the fans demanded ability.

“The team belongs to the fans it does not belong to the coach. Time will tell.

“The qualities of a two-time top striker in Tanzania, Rwanda, and SportPesa Super Cup. We also saw how he played when he came on in the first match and also scored a goal that was illegitimately disallowed.

“I do not want to talk too much. Time will tell. We still have too much time and many offers on the table and many more are coming our way.

“Since Simba have honoured their contract, we told other teams to wait. We cannot sign pre-contract when Kagere has no problem with Simba.

"Simba have got nothing to do with the lack of playing time, that is the coach's issue. The coach should know what happened to his fellow at . He will see what will happen. The team belongs to the fans."