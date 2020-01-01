'What about Mane?' - Salah reveals first question he asked Klopp after signing for Liverpool

The Egyptian forward has admitted that he wasn't sure how he would fit into the Reds' starting XI upon his arrival at Anfield in 2017

Mohamed Salah has revealed that the first question he asked Jurgen Klopp after signing for was regarding whether or not he would be replacing Sadio Mane on the right wing.

Salah completed a £37 million ($46m) move to Liverpool from in the summer of 2017, embarking on his second stint in the .

The international had previously failed to make the grade at , which is why more than a few eyebrows were raised when the Reds forked out a club-record fee for his services.

However, the 28-year-old quickly justified his price tag by becoming the highest-scoring player in a single Premier League season, and has since built on that platform to help Liverpool win a whole host of major honours.

Salah won a second successive Golden Boot in 2018-19 while also helping Jurgen Klopp's side conquer the , striking up a fearsome alliance in the final third with Mane and Roberto Firmino in the process.

The former Chelsea flop has hit another 17 goals during Liverpool's run to Premier League glory this term, two more than Mane, who was shifted out onto the left after Salah's arrival at Anfield.

Salah has admitted that he initially sought out clarity from Klopp over a coveted role on the right of Liverpool's front three amid fears he would have to compete with Mane.

The Reds star told beIN Sports : “He talked with me a lot and his future plan which made me very excited. My first question for him was 'What about Sadio?' as we are playing in the same position and he said that Mane will play on the left."

Salah and Mane made headlines in September after appearing to clash during Liverpool's 3-0 win over .

The former opted to shoot instead of passing to his open team-mate at one key point in the game, which left the Senegalese attacker visibly incensed as he was substituted late on.

Salah insists that the pair soon reconciled their differences for the good of Liverpool's collective cause, as he added: "It didn't take too much time. It was not a clash with its definite meaning it was just a situation in the match and we got over it quickly and assisted goals to each other."

Liverpool were crowned champions of for the first time in 30 years last week after moving 23 points clear of with seven games remaining.

Asked who has been the Reds' player of the season, Salah expressed his belief that club captain Jordan Henderson deserves to be acknowledged for his outstanding contribution in the middle of the park.

He said: “You can't say it, we have many good players, If you asked 10 people 'Is Alisson the best player?' Nine of them will say that.

"The same with [Trent Alexander] Arnold, Henderson, Virgil [van Dijk], Salah, Mane.

"We had a great season but if I have to choose one I will pick Henderson because he is our captain, he's been here for eight to nine years and faced criticism many times and got over it.

"He is a great person and always tries to help everyone."

Salah concluded by outlining his future ambitions at Liverpool: "We are a very good team now, if we perform in the same way we can win more and more trophies. This is our aim.

“I won't stop seeking to win championships, I can create new challenges for myself to win again and again. My ambition has no limits and I will work to be better in the next years."