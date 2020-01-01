'What a night!' - Chama reacts after dominating Awards Gala on Friday night

The Zambian playmaker had a good season helping Wekundu wa Msimbazi to a treble in the completed campaign

Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama has taken to Twitter to appreciate his fans and family for helping him have a successful season.

The 29-year-old bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award and the Midfielder of the Year Award in the 2019/20 Mainland League Awards Gala held on Friday, August 7 in Dar es Salaam.

The creative midfielder helped Wekundu wa Msimbazi win a treble this season; Community Shield, a league title and the .

"What a night!" Chama tweeted after stealing the day in Friday night's event.

"I thank God first and foremost for his abundant glory, my family for pushing me to become a responsible father and husband, and most importantly to my fellow players who pass the ball to me and to whom I pass the ball to.

And finally to you my lovely fans, my lovely club @SimbaSCTanzania and to everyone who makes football the most beautiful game of them all.



Emerging both Midfielder of the year and League's MVP in a single night was overwhelming and I would like to thank you all



I ♥️ you all — Clatous Chama (@ClatousC) August 7, 2020

"And finally to you my lovely fans, my lovely club Simba SC and to everyone who makes football the most beautiful game of them all."

The Chipolopolo international has revealed the feeling after bagging two awards for his good season.

"Emerging both Midfielder of the Year and league's MVP in a single night was overwhelming and I would like to thank you all," Chama continued.

"I love you all."

Chama will now hope to help the 21-time league champions perform better in the Caf . Last season, the team failed to hit the group stages after going all the way to the quarter-finals in the previous season.



Taifa Stars and Simba SC custodian Aishi Manula won the Goalkeeper of the Season Award, having kept 18 clean sheets.

The best defender award went to Azam FC's Ugandan Nicholas Wadada, with Novatus Dismas of Biashara United winning the Best Young Player Award.

Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck was named the best coach having helped the Msimbazi-based side to a double. The 40-year-old led the team to their third league title in as many seasons with six games to spare. He went on to win the FA Cup after a 2-1 win against Namungo FC.

His assistant coach Suleiman Matola was there to receive the award on 's behalf.

The league's top-scorer Rwandan Meddie Kagere missed the gala but was represented by Wekundu wa Msimbazi team manager Patrick Rweyemamu, who took the award on behalf of the striker.

The former striker scored 22 goals in the completed season, one less than the previous season.