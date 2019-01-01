'We've missed our home' - Son dismisses De Bruyne claims over new Tottenham stadium

Spurs host European football for the first time at their new state-of-the-art venue with an all-English quarter-final

striker Son Heung-min believes the atmosphere at the club's new stadium will help them in their clash with - despite what Kevin De Bruyne has said.

international De Bruyne dismissed the significance of the game being Spurs' first European match at their new state-of-the-art venue ahead of Tuesday's all-English quarter-final showdown.

"I don’t care about the stadium,” De Bruyne said. “I care about the team we play.

"Everybody talks about the stadium like it’s something special. Everybody has a stadium. Everybody has supporters. They’ll be up for it.

“They’ll probably be a little bit more excited but in the end it’s a stadium with supporters. If they go to Wembley with 80,000 or there with 62,000, it’s going to be the same. It’ll be a tough game but I think we’ll be all right.”

But Son sees it differently, and says Spurs will be fired up by playing at their new home venue, known as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, rather than being temporary tenants at Wembley.

"Of course [the atmosphere can help]," he said at the club's pre-match press conference. "Maybe the City players don’t realise because they’ve always played at home, but we’ve played away from home for almost two years. We’ve missed our home a lot.

"When you play away you feel pressure as well but playing at home we should enjoy the moment.

"City are a strong side like us and we should enjoy it and have fun against a big side in our new stadium. It will be amazing."

Article continues below

Spurs ran out 2-0 winners over in their opening match at the ground in the last time out after the opening was delayed numerous time becasue of construction delays.

City are still fighting for success on three further fronts after winning the and, despite a tough schedule, former captain Richard Dunne says the quadruple is a possibility.

"It is realistic because it's Man City and we know what they can do, but it’s going to be so difficult to win all four,” he said.