Weston McKennie starts in Leeds' must-win clash with Newcastle as USMNT team-mate Brenden Aaronson is benched again by Sam Allardyce

- Started last week
- Keeps spot once again
- Just three games to play
WHAT HAPPENED? After losing 2-1 away against Manchester City last time out, manager Sam Allardyce picked the American for his first home game in charge. It's a good show of faith in the 24-year-old who hasn't been in great form of late, with his loan spell even being dubbed "a failure" by US pundit Alexi Lalas.
International teammate Brenden Aaronson, however, remains on the bench for the second game running under his new head coach, and so will hope to make an impact as a substitute (having played ten minutes last weekend) with the Whites two points from safety ahead of kick-off, sitting 19th in the league.
Leeds starting XI: Robles, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Ayling, Koch, Greenwood, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford.
Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Georginio, Forshaw, Summerville, Gray, Aaronson, Roca, Gnonto.
Newcastle United starting XI: Pope, Schar, Botman, Trippier, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Lewis, Manquillo, Dummet, Anderson, Murphy, Targett, Saint-Maximin, Gordon