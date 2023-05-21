USMNT's Weston McKennie gets throw-in assist but fails to impress for Leeds in crucial defeat against West Ham

Weston McKennie put in another underwhelming display as Leeds suffered a crucial 2-1 defeat against West Ham on Sunday.

McKennie in starting XI for clash

Got assist for opening goal

Relegation candidates lost to West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie was named in Leeds' starting XI for Sunday's vital match at West Ham in the Premier League. The United States international helped put the Elland Road club in the lead just 17 minutes in when his long throw set up Rodrigo's goal. However, the home team fought back and went on to win 3-1.

Apart from his assist, McKennie barely impacted the game. The 24-year-old saw plenty of the ball but kept his passes short and safe, without creating much danger in what was a must-win game for his team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds approached the match with their fate still in their own hands, but the defeat puts them in further danger of going down. They now need Everton to slip up against Bournemouth while Allardyce's team must beat Tottenham in their final game of the season.

McKennie has come in for criticism in recent weeks and his latest display may further exacerbate the pressure on him. The USMNT star's loan spell at Leeds has been branded a "failure" by Alexi Lalas after he failed to register a single goal involvement before his assist on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds play their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, May 28 against Tottenham at Elland Road.