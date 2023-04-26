West Ham vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Liverpool crawl back into the contention for European spots?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are up against David Moyes' West Ham side in a bid to revive their hopes for the top four race.

West Ham come into this one the back of a 4-0 win against Bournemouth in the league and are undefeated in their last five games. The Hammers had a poor start to the season but have managed to put six point between them and the relegation zone. They will be hoping to recreate their last home encounter with Liverpool, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Moyes' side. West Ham have now lost just one of their last seven home games.

Klopp's side are trying to gain some momentum before next week's game against Tottenham Hotspur. They come into this fixture on the back of a thrilling comeback win against Nottingham Forest. Liverpool have won 10 of their last 12 meetings against the London side, although the Merseyside Reds have a poor track record playing away from home against the London sides this season, winning just one in six encounters.

West Ham vs Liverpool confirmed lineups

West Ham XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Liverpool will be hoping for a strong finish to their season. The Reds face Spurs, Fulham and Brentford in their next three and have been boosted by the return of injured players as well. The Red will then face Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton in their final three fixtures.