'West Ham United can learn and grow' - Algeria's Benrahma reflects after Manchester United loss

Despite taking the lead in the first half, the Hammers eventually went down to the Red Devils on their home turf

Algeria international Said Benrahma has stated West Ham United's 2-1 Premier League loss to Manchester United at London Stadium on Sunday is a chance for them to learn and grow.



Benrahma scored the first goal of the game before Cristiano Ronaldo struck a quick equaliser for the Red Devils from close range in the first half.

Jesse Lingard, a second-half substitute, scored the winning goal for Manchester United, but the London side could have earned an equaliser after Andriy Yarmolenko’s cross hit Luke Shaw’s arm deep into stoppage time, but Mark Noble - a seasoned spot-kick taker who was subbed on to take the set-piece - was unable to beat David de Gea in goal.

Despite the disappointment of the defeat, the African star believes it is an opportunity for them to learn.

"No one likes to lose, but upon reflection of a loss, we can learn and grow. We go again next week," said Benrahma in a post on his Instagram page.

As the Hammers switch focus to a Carabao Cup fixture against their Sunday rivals on September 22, manager David Moyes said he is satisfied with the performance against Manchester United despite the home loss.

"We played really well. We played on Thursday and we came back and put on a real fitting performance in front of a fantastic crowd. I think it was a really good game. I thought it was a proper game today and there was plenty of drama," Moyes said, as quoted by the club's portal.

"I don’t think we saw any great weaknesses in how we went about the job. That’s the way I’m planning to go ahead with it in the coming weeks. We’re going to have to play well over a lot of games.

"It was a big game against probably one of the favourites for the Premier League, and I thought for long periods we’ve done a really good job.

"Coming on, we’ve challenged one of the better teams, so we need to keep looking forward.

"We want to keep playing at this level, against the Manchester Uniteds and Manchester Citys, because the only way we’re going to get better is to see what we can do against them and hopefully catch them up."