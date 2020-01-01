West Ham star Rice told to turn down Chelsea by WWE icon Triple H

The England midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from the Hammers but has been encouraged to stay put

Declan Rice's West Ham future has drawn the attention of WWE star Triple H, who has sent the young midfielder a message encouraging him to remain at the club.

Triple H, a 14-time WWE world champion, is a big fan of the Hammers and has taken a strong interest in Rice's next move.

The 21-year-old joined West Ham in 2014 but has been linked with a return to Chelsea, who released him as a 14-year-old.

More teams

Contracted at London Stadium until 2024, Rice would have to personally approve any transfer in the near future and Triple H has strongly urged the midfielder to remain at West Ham and become a club hero.

"You know it's a new season, a new time, a new launching point for us, NXT UK on BT Sport, but for many others as well including West Ham. So I have a message, I have a message for one Declan Rice," Triple H said in a video posted to Twitter.

"Declan you've got big decisions ahead of you and I understand that, and far be it for me to tell you what to do, but I'd like to give you a point of view that sometimes in life there are more important things.

"There's an opportunity to be something more. To be a hero. To be a hero to the fans that have supported you. To be a hero to those that have watched you come up through a system and succeed in that system. To be a hero and build something on your own. To not just succeed, but succeed on your terms.

"Build your franchise, build your legacy, to become something more, to become the one and only, the first Declan Rice.

Article continues below

"Stay with the people that brought you to the dance, stay with West Ham and become the hero, become the champion, become everything that they all know Declan Rice can be."

— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 2, 2020

Rice made 39 appearances in all competitions for David Moyes' side last season, scoring once and contributing three assists.

He played every minute of the Hammers' 2019-20 campaign and wore the captain's armband four times as the club ultimately secured 16th place after briefly brushing with potential relegation.