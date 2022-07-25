West Ham’s Aguerd undergoes successful ankle surgery

The Atlas Lion went under the knife to fix the injury he picked up during a pre-season friendly against the Gers

English Premier League side West Ham United have confirmed Nayef Aguerd had successful surgery on his ankle.

The Morocco international picked up the knock during the Hammers’ pre-season friendly against Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers on July 19.

In the 3-1 loss at the Ibrox Stadium, Aguerd limped off in the first half with a large swelling on his ankle.

Article continues below

“West Ham United can confirm that Nayef Aguerd has had successful surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in our pre-season friendly against Glasgow Rangers last week,” a statement from the club read.

“The Moroccan defender will now continue his rehabilitation at Rush Green with the Club’s medical team.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish Nayef a speedy recovery.”

Prior to the operation, manager David Moyes had confirmed that an x-ray at a local Glasgow hospital showed the defender had not suffered an ankle break.

"We've already had Nayef x-rayed and there's no break in his ankle, which is good news," the former Manchester United manager told the media.

"It might be some ligaments, or he's twisted his ankle - it blew up immediately, so we have to hope it's not a problem."

After two seasons at Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, the 26-year-old joined the London club for a fee believed to be around £30 million ($37m).

His arrival is expected to add quality to the club’s defensive ranks as they ready themselves for a 2022-23 campaign which will include participation in the Europa Conference League qualification.

Moyes told the club website: “I am delighted to welcome Nayef to West Ham United. We have tracked his progress for some time and I’m very pleased that we have been able to complete the signing.

“He’s a great addition that will add to our defensive options. I have been really impressed with Nayef’s character and attitude during our discussions.



“He has a great desire to improve and be successful, and I am sure he will fit in very well to the environment we have at Rush Green.”

West Ham will commence their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home to defending champions Manchester City on August 7.