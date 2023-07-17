Setting their sights high! West Ham eyeing blockbuster deal for Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka & in talks with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as they continue Declan Rice replacement search

Harry Sherlock
Leon Goretzka Bayern 04302023(C)Getty Images
West Ham are targeting a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka to replace Declan Rice and are in talks with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

  • Rice has joined Arsenal
  • Hammers eyeing Goretzka
  • Also interested in Gallagher

WHAT HAPPENED? A report from Sky Germany claims that the Hammers have targeted an ambitious move for Goretzka as they look to replace Rice after his switch to the Gunners. The Germany international has made 179 appearances for Bayern, winning the Bundesliga five times and the Champions League, and the same publication also claims the club are holding discussions over a deal for Gallagher.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham are flush after receiving the £105 million ($137m) fee for Rice from Arsenal and appear to be focusing on sourcing his replacement. While Goretzka has been targeted, he would cost up to €50m (£43m/$56m), and Gallagher represents a cheaper option, with his price tag potentially standing at a maximum of €35m (£30m/$39m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Irons appear to have a number of targets in mind, as they also been linked with a move to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 2022-23Getty

Conor Gallagher(C)GettyImages

Declan-Rice(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? West Ham face Tottenham in a pre-season friendly in Australia on Wednesday.

