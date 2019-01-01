West Ham 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

The Hammers enjoyed their strongest campaign for three years in 2018-19 and will hope to push themselves further under Manuel Pellegrini

The 2018-19 season may still be fresh in the mind but for West Ham, they will already be plotting how to improve their standing come 2019-20.

Manuel Pellegrini took the Hammers to their best finish since 2016, guiding them to 10th with a points haul of 52, claiming victories over top six opposition such as and .

However, a dismal cup run that saw them eliminated in the fourth round of both the and - to Wimbledon and Spurs respectively - means there is still much room for improvement.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at the Hammers' pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.

West Ham pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 11 SCR Altach 4:30pm / 11:30am Cashpoint Arena, Altach Jul 17 * 1:30pm / 8:30am Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre, Nanjing Jul 20 11am / 1.30pm Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai Jul 27 3pm / 10am Craven Cottage, London

*Part of the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy

West Ham kick off their 2019-20 pre-season preparations with a quick trip to enroute to a spell in , before they return home to London for a derby encounter.

Their first friendly match is against SCR Altach on July 11, in the western state of Vorarlberg, before they head east for the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy.

There, they will face Manchester City on July 17 in Nanjing - and depending on their result, they will subsequently face either Newcastle United or in either the final or a third-place match on July 20

They then return back to the United Kingdom, when they make a short trip across the capital to face Fulham , who are preparing for life back in the Championship, on July 27.

West Ham 2019-20 transfer activity

West Ham have already announced that they will release a dozen players, who will bid farewell to London Stadium ahead of the new campaign.

Only one player so far has found a new home, with academy product Jay Mingi making the short trip to Chalton Athletic.

That means major faces like Andy Carroll and Adrian are on the lookout for a new club following the conclusion of their careers with the Hammers.

There has already been an incoming arrival however, with the Irons confirming that they have signed goalkeeper Roberto from .

A youth international, the 33-year-old has been bounced around as well as and Greece for much of his career and will hope to make a more permanent home in London upon his arrival.

The club completed the record signing of forward Sebastian Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date GK Roberto Espanyol Free Jul 1 MF Pablo Fornals Villareal £24m Jun 14 GK David Martin Free Jun 3 FW Sebastien Haller £45 Jul 17

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date GK Adrian Released N/A Jul 1 DF Mason Barrett Released N/A Jul 1 FW Andy Carroll Released N/A Jul 1 MF Kevin Dalipi Released N/A Jul 1 MF Moses Makasi Released N/A Jul 1 FW Toni Martínez Released N/A Jul 1 MF Jay Mingi Charlton Athletic N/A Jul 1 MF Samir Nasri Released N/A Jul 1 DF Vashon Neufville Released N/A Jul 1 DF Josh Pask Released N/A Jul 1 FW Odysseas Spyridis Released N/A Jul 1 MF Noha Sylvestre Released N/A Jul 1

West Ham 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

West Ham discovered their Premier League schedule on the morning of June 13, when the 2019-20 season fixtures are released.

Games will kick off on August 10 with their entry into the Carabao Cup later that month when they join the competition in the second round.

The Hammers will get their Premier League season underway against Manchester City at 12:30pm on August 10 at the London Stadium.