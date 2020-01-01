West Brom Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The newly promoted side's main aim will be to stay in the division and they have a few exciting opening games

Having steered back into the for 2020-21, Slaven Bilic will be looking to get off to the perfect start against .

The Baggies' opening games include away on August 19 and at home seven days later, while they finish the season away to fellow promoted side .

Their matches against local rivals take place on January 16 at Molineux and May 1 at The Hawthorns, while their traditional Boxing Day fixture is against champions at Anfield.

Check out West Brom's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

West Brom Premier League 2020-21 fixtures