Werner takes four minutes to open Chelsea goal account on dream debut for £47.5m striker

The Germany frontman was bought to score goals for the Blues and made an immediate impact in the pre-season game at Brighton on Saturday

Timo Werner made a dream start to his career by scoring inside four minutes in a friendly against and Hove Albion.

Bought from RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported £47.5 million ($63m), Werner combined with fellow new recruit Hakim Ziyech at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Former man Ziyech swung across a left-footed delivery from the right, and although Callum Hudson-Odoi could not convert as he got a free header all wrong, Werner seized his opportunity.

The ball fell kindly to the player who scored 28 times in 34 games last season, finishing second to 's prolific Pole Robert Lewandowski in the goal stakes.

Werner buried the chance, showing the clinical talent he looks set to bring to Frank Lampard's team in the 2020-21 season.

The international has stated a desire to hit the ground running for the Blues.

He told their official website ahead of a meeting with Brighton: “I’m very excited. I can’t wait!

“I was training on my own for a while when I first signed, but I’ve been working with the whole team over the past week or so and it’s been great.

“It was strange at first [when I arrived] because you just want to work hard, meet all the team and get straight to it on the training field but I had to be patient.

“I’m very happy that the league starts in two weeks and I’m excited to test myself in the Premier League.”

Werner has formed part of an elaborate summer rebuild at Stamford Bridge, with Lampard being freed by Blues owner Roman Abramovich to invest heavily in fresh faces.

Werner was among the first to be snapped up, along with international Ziyech, and deals for Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva have followed.

The spending in west London may not be over either, with Chelsea still chasing down a number of targets.

playmaker Kai Havertz figures prominently on their wish, while a new No.1 is also being sought amid questions of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future in English football.