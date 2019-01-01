‘We’re working on one or two cases’ – Solskjaer quiet on Dybala speculation

Reports suggest that Manchester United are set to strike a deal that will see the Juventus striker involved in a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained tight-lipped on reports that are in talks to swap Romelu Lukaku for striker Paulo Dybala.

As reported by Goal on Tuesday, both clubs have entered into discussions that could potentially result in one of the biggest deals of the transfer window so far .

Antonio Conte’s have been chasing Lukaku throughout the summer, but it is thought they are unable to match United’s reported €83 million (£76m/$93m) asking price.

Instead, Juventus look to have jumped to the front of the queue for the Belgian and are happy to offer Dybala as part of a deal .

Speaking after United’s win against Kristiansund on Tuesday, Solskjaer acknowledged that the Red Devils were looking to complete ‘one or two’ signings before next Thursday’s deadline, but would not confirm that they were interested in Dybala when specifically asked about the forward.

“I’m not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team’s players," Solskjaer said.

"But, of course, we’re working on one or two cases, as I’ve said before. There’s another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."

Lukaku has not played a single minute for United in pre-season, with Solskjaer adamant that an injury stopped him from taking part in any matches in the club’s tour of Asia earlier this month.

The Belgian was again absent in United’s latest friendly in Norway on Tuesday evening amid speculation that his departure from the club is close to being confirmed.

But the United boss claims it was an injury that kept him out again.

“He got injured. It was best for him to stay home. He wouldn’t have been able to play,” Solskjaer said.

“Hopefully he might be able to train in the next couple of days, Rom. Let's see what happens.

“You never know what happens in football. He’s not been able to train but he’s not been that bad that we had to send him home, we still had hope he was going to be fit to play in , Shanghai and Singapore. But, for this short trip, there was no point bringing him."