'We're Premier League champions!' - Liverpool players and fans celebrate ending 30-year drought

The Reds claimed the crown for the first time in 30 years thanks to Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City

For the first time in 30 years, are champions.

’s 2-1 victory over at Stamford Bridge on Thursday meant that the Reds were finally unassailable at the summit of the standings, having dominated the division throughout the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have dropped only seven points in 31 matches this season and have claimed the title with seven games to spare, while it remains possible that they will shatter the 100-points barrier and set a new record for points won in a league season.

Although there was some doubt as to whether the season would even be completed due to the coronavirus suspension, which saw play halted in ’s top flight for three months, there was rarely any prospect of City catching their rivals, with manager Pep Guardiola having long admitted that the Anfield side were out of reach at the summit of the standings.

The 2019 winners have averaged over two goals scored per game, but it has been their defensive record that has differentiated them from the pack, with only 21 conceded over the course of a season, in which few would argue that they have not been thoroughly deserving champions

And so Liverpool have won their first title of the Premier League era, and unsurprisingly the club, former players and its fans have been quick to celebrate the achievement of Klopp & Co. via social media.

And even rivals were gracious in defeat.

Congrats @LFC ... Premier League Champions 🏆



28 wins out of 31 games....nothing but praise for you! Thoroughly deserved.... Relentless appetite....especially losing it last season after being so good. Mentally tough! https://t.co/dYCD4Fn6MJ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the unusual circumstances the title was ultimately sealed in were pointed out.

Liverpool winning the league with the most games to spare and simultaneously winning the league later in the calendar year than any team ever is going to be some quiz question in the future! — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) June 25, 2020

Congrats to all the long-suffering American Liverpool fans who switched allegiances once Man U got bad. — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) June 25, 2020 Lampard winning a Premier League title for Liverpool.



Gerrard could never. https://t.co/P6mkXhU6YZ — Goal (@goal) June 25, 2020

And of course there were those who had a bit of fun.