Were optimistic Zesco United will overcome struggles and defend title

The Zambian league champions have had a poor run but the Kenyan star hopes his club will triumph in the end

international Jesse Were has termed the current Zesco United struggles as 'normal' after another loss, this time to Napsa Stars on Sunday.

In the last eight matches across all competitions, United have just picked up one win, lost in four of them and drew in the remaining games.

“It is not the first time we are going through this. It was a similar story last campaign and we all know what happened at the end of the season,” Were was quoted on the club's Facebook page as saying.

“Every team has its good and bad days. We are working very hard to ensure that positive results start coming in.”

The latest setback for the Zambian Faz champions came at the hands of Napsa Stars and Were, who missed the tie because of illness, felt disappointed for the loss.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t manage a comeback with maximum points. There are still a lot of games to be played and we as players are confident of winning the title once again,” Were said.

The former and star also explained the importance of a strong unity between the players and the supporters.

“The supporters are key to our success and they are also key in terms of turning the fortunes of the club. It is our job to win games but we can’t do that without their maximum support,” the Harambee Stars forward concluded.

“I wish to thank all those who have not lost faith in this team in this difficult period.”

After 21 matches, Team Ya Ziko lie fourth spot with 39 points, below Forest , Green Eagles and Nkana FC.