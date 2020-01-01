'We're not here to shut them up' – Zidane hits out at Real Madrid critics after Clasico win

The Frenchman remains focused on his job despite speculation that pressure on his position was mounting

Zinedine Zidane insisted he was unfazed about silencing 's critics after recording a 3-1 Clasico win over .

After Ansu Fati cancelled out Federico Valverde's opener, Sergio Ramos scored a 63rd-minute penalty and Luka Modric sealed Madrid's win at Camp Nou.

Zidane was under pressure at the helm after back-to-back losses to Cadiz and , but Madrid moved top of after Saturday's win.

And the Real Madrid coach said he had no interest in trying to respond to critics as he praised his side's ability to break down their rivals

"That's not what we're here for, to shut them up," Zidane told a news conference.

"We do our job, believing in what we do, being together when we have to be and that's what we did. We did it as a team, I'm very proud of them.

"When it comes to defending we had a compact block. Then with a rival open like Barca, we've found gaps two or three times and in the end, it's about trying to play a good game as a team and that's what we did."

Ramos' controversial penalty proved crucial for Madrid and the defender has now scored each of his past 25 spot-kicks, including shoot-outs, for his club and .

Madrid's overall performance, though, pleased Zidane, as they made it four wins in six league games this season.

"We played a good game, playing against a team that we know is open, that played well," he said.

"I'm happy for the players because in the end it's about that, after the last few days of everything they said. I am happy for them and also to finish with Modric's goal.

"I've seen the team together. I am happy because they're the ones fighting on the pitch. We can enjoy what we did."

Madrid visit in the on Tuesday before hosting four days later in La Liga action.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will look to bounce back against Seria A giants on Wednesday night with Crisitiano Ronaldo still a doubt to play after recently testing positive for Covid-19.