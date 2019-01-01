'We're not going to break up the complete team' - Van der Sar insists Ajax will hold onto several stars
Edwin van der Sar says that it is inevitable that Ajax will sell several stars this summer, but the club's general director insists that the exodus will not be as bad as many think.
Ajax
Midfielder
Players like David Neres, Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech and Andre Onana have also been linked with moves, but Van der Saar insists the club won't be completely robbed of talent this summer.
"We know that's a fact. That's the history of Ajax all along. It has been in the 70s, 80s and 90s, so we know
"That also gives space for the younger players, guys who are 19 or 20. In two years time, they will be playing at this kind of level.
"We're not going to sell seven players. We need to make sure we can stay competitive. We like this stage of the competition and we like
He added: "Of course
"Once every couple of years, you have a crop of talent coming through combined with experience with players like [Dusan] Tadic and [Daley] Blind and players who have stayed like Neres. It has made a fantastic team to watch."
Edwin van der Sar has helped nurture this amazing Ajax side 👏— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2019
He spoke to @DesKellyBTS about getting the most out of the fabled academy and working with a smaller budget... pic.twitter.com/19fOKsghXw
Van der Sar came through the Ajax ranks in the 1990s, playing alongside club legends like Edgar Davids, Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert while winning the 1995 Champions League final.
That triumph was the club's most recent European conquest, with this year's semi-final run proving a return to the elite for the Dutch club.
Nowadays, Ajax's budget is a fraction of many of its Champions league rivals with Van der Sar saying it hovers around €95 million ($107 million/ £82 million).
The club's more restricted budget makes this year's run a major
"We don't pay so much in wages and salary
"I experienced