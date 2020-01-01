Were: Kenya and Zesco United striker attracts interest from Simba SC

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are said to have listed the former Tusker forward as one of the key players they would like to sign

Mainland champions Simba SC have reportedly developed an interest to sign international Jesse Were.

Were has established himself as a prolific striker for Zesco United since his 2016 move and the newly-crowned Tanzanian champions are said to have lately added him to their wish list.

Simba have not signed any player so far since the transfer window swung open on August 1 but reports indicate the club's top hierarchy have met where they discussed plans on how to carry out their transfer business.

In their meeting, Goal understands Were's approach was prominently discussed as well as Chris Mugalu's possible arrival too.

The Democratic Republic of Congo star is featuring in the Zambian with Were as he is on the books of Lusaka Dynamos.

Simba's Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingisa had made it clear only top players will be brought on board as he feels the squad does not need a total overhaul.

Should Were sign for Wekundu wa Msimbazi, he would fight for a first-team place with Rwandan international Meddie Kagere who has been an indisputable goal scorer for the Msimbazi club since 2018.

He would be the second Kenyan in the team as Francis Kahata signed for them in 2019 from local giants .

Recent reports had linked Were with Azam FC who have been so ambitious in the ongoing transfer period as they alongside Yanga SC, have been the busiest sides so far.

Meanwhile, David Kameta, who is reportedly on his way to Simba has praised Shomari Kapombe as the best defender in the league.

Should Kameta complete the move, he is expected to be Kapombe's understudy and he has spoken highly of the Tanzanian international who has been a defensive pillar for Simba.

“[Shomari] Kapombe is a defender that I have come to respect so much in the league. He is good not only in defending but also providing crucial crosses as well as creating assists,” Kameta told Mwanaspoti.

“I have learned a lot from watching him since I was in the lower division and now in the league. I am learning fine details from him now and possibly even in future.”

The transfer window will close at the end of August.