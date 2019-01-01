'We're close to confirming new clubs' – Thembi Kgatlana reacts to Houston Dash's departure

As they edge closer to joining new clubs, the South African duo have revealed their parting words with the American club

Thembi Kgatlana says she and her South African teammate Linda Motlhalo are on the brink of signing for new clubs following their exit from United States outfit Houston Dash.

After spending their 2018 season with the National Women Soccer League side, the Banyana Banyana duo were not willing to continue as they set seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Having had their contracts mutually terminated on Tuesday, the Africa's Women Player of the Year has bid goodbye to Houston in an emotional farewell message.

“We cannot say much at the moment but we are very close to confirming new clubs as negotiations are at a very advanced stage and we could sign very soon,” Kgatlana told Safa.net.

“It is true though that we have left Houston Dash, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the club for everything they have done for us.

"They gave a great chance to grow our careers and we will never forget that. They opened their doors for us and made us feel comfortable. We were home away from home.

"But above all, they took a chance with us and allowed us to showcase the South African talent in this highly-competitive league – we are forever indebted to them. And gratitude also goes to former coach of Houston Dash Vera Pauw, who initiated our move.”

Before their first professional move to Houston Dash in February 2018, Kgatlana and Motlhalo were previously on the books of South Africa's University of Western Cape and JVW FC respectively.