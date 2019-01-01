Wednesday's Cosafa Cup Group A action: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Group A remains wide open with an opportunity for all of its participants to sneak into the next round of the Cosafa Cup

It is winner takes all in Group A of the as Comoros take on fellow islanders Mauritius on Wednesday afternoon.

With a win yet to be registered by any team in the group and this being the final game of the group stage for both teams due to the withdrawal of Angola, the stakes are intriguingly poised.

Eswatini currently leads the group standings with just two points following two draws against both Comoros and Mauritius, meaning that a win for either Comoros or Mauritius would be enough to see them advance to the next stage of the competition, joining Malawi from Group B, who have already qualified.

Nonetheless, for both Comoros and Mauritius, this could be a golden opportunity to make some history for themselves in the regional competition.

Mauritius began their campaign by playing out to a 2-2 draw against Eswatini and Comoros would eventually reciprocate that same result.

For Mauritius, they will be confident as they took the lead twice in their Group A opener, and Ashley Nazira is arguably the man to watch as he bagged a brace on that occasion.

This will be a test for Comoros, although they are arguably the form team having lost just two of their last five games in competitions.

This is a major contrast to Mauritius who are winless in their last six games overall.

Meanwhile, both nations are no strangers to one another.

Since 2011, they met three times with two of those meetings coming in Chan qualifiers back in 2017.

Both sides have won one game apiece, but the most recent meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Comoros are making only their fourth Cosafa Cup appearance and they are slowly making a name for themselves.

With dangerman such as Raidou Bacar and Ibroihim Youssouf, who were on the scoresheet against Eswatini, the duo will certainly have the Mauritius defence on their toes.

Most importantly, Les Dodos need to be wary of their opponents in the final 30 minutes before the end of the first half. All of Comoros' goals have come in this period.

With the stakes so high, excitement is expected to be palpable at the King Zwelithini Stadium.