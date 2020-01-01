'We wish you a Merry Christmas!' - Ronaldo, Mbappe and footballers around the world celebrate the festive season
Christmas has arrived and, just like millions all around the world, several big-name footballers are celebrating the holiday with those closest to them.
This Christmas is unlike any other, as it comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues worldwide, but several of football's biggest names have taken to social media to reveal their family's holiday celebrations.
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe, there was plenty of holiday cheer being spread as Christmas Eve turned into Christmas Day.
Goal has compiled several of the most prominent members of the footballing world celebrating Christmas.
I knew buying extra stock would come in handy... pic.twitter.com/Ly7Cw8cKtN— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 24, 2020
Xmas Time ! 🎅🏽🎄All the best for you and your loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ARlDuik1gd— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 24, 2020
Wishing you and your loved ones a merry Christmas and a happy new year🎄💫 Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/HG7pXM69jm— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) December 24, 2020
Happy holidays everyone 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aGsfj1UqbL— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) December 24, 2020
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄 pic.twitter.com/e2pTA7Dc3Y— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) December 24, 2020
Merry Christmas!!— Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 24, 2020
Buon Natale a tutti!
Feliz Natal a todos !! pic.twitter.com/3y9Nfx2qKZ
Merry Christmas everybody! Enjoy these special days in these difficult times ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/YR2S99qDFi— Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) December 24, 2020