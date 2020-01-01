We will make unprecedented surprise announcement on Simba Day – Dewji

The chair revealed there will be a surprise as they gear towards their pre-season fan interaction moment on August 22

Simba SC chairman Mohamed Dewji has promised fans a major surprise will be announced on Saturday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have organised Simba Day where they will face off against Vital’ O of Burundi and famous singer Diamond Platnumz is also expected to grace the occasion at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Dewji, in a Friday presser, said they will make a big announcement to crown their pre-season moment of interaction with their supporters.

More teams

Simba have made marque signings but eyes are now trained on who will be their next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following Senzo Mazingiza’s departure.

“Tomorrow, during the Simba Day, there will be a big surprise that has never been witnessed before,” Dewji told reporters.

“For now, we are good and we hope God will protect us. Let me give thanks to our fans because were it not for them we might not have had the day.

“Our slogan of 'Nguvu Moja' is still our guiding principle and God willing, let us join one another for the big day tomorrow.”

Dewji, who is also a sponsor for the club, reiterated his desire to see Simba win the Caf gong.

“I am not satisfied with only domestic success. My dream target is the African championship,” he added.

“Our main aim is to continue fighting and competing for the Champions League title but again managing to reach the group stage of the competition is our priority too.”

He also revealed plans to launch a Simba Academy, spoke about the money he has availed for the team for the 2020/21 season as well as how they are planning to fill Mazingiza’s void.

“We are going to start a football academy and soon we will have people going around the country to scout talent for the institution,” he concluded.

“Those who are going to be selected will be brought to Dar es Salaam and Simba will take care of all the costs.

“We are going to nurture their talent and pay for their school fees as well.

Article continues below

“Our policy of restructuring is not yet complete. I already have TSh20 billion and in every year, I channel TSh30 billion as sponsorship money for the club. I believe a high percentage of Simba fans and members understand what I do.

“Soon we are going to declare vacant positions at the club and one of them is the office of the Chief Executive Officer.”

Mazingiza left the 2020 treble winners and joined their archrivals Yanga SC.