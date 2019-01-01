'We will bring it home' - Uganda's Khalifah vows to pip South Africa to Cosafa U17 Women's Cup title

The Eastern African side will battle Bantwana in the final and the manager is confident they will upstage them to claim the crown

coach Ayub Khalifah has stated his side will defeat to lift the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup on Sunday.

In Friday's semi-final, Fauzia Najjemba scored six goals to help the Ugandans thrash Botswana 12-0 at St Francis-Xavier Stadium, setting up a final date with South Africa, who edged Zambia 2-1.

And the young Crested Cranes coach has backed the Mukono High School young sensation to inspire the side to success in Mauritius.

“I always look to build-up my team from the midfield but this time Najjemba was the outstanding player, she stepped up her game and that’s what we expect from her,” Ayub told the media.

“She has not been playing well and that’s where patience is needed and with time, they tend to find their feet and she has done that.

"As a team, we have worked on all aspects of the game, the players are in moods just waiting for the final game of the tournament.

“I just promise all Ugandans that however much we are playing, the (Cosafa) region giants who seem to be at home, we will be able to win the trophy and we will bring it home.”

Khalifah will be counting on the superb form of Najjemba and the tournament's topscorer Juliet Nalukenge with 17 goals in four games to overcome Simphiwe Dludlu's side in the final.