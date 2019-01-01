'We will be more aggressive' - Bayern defender Hummels ready for Liverpool second leg

The German centre-back rates his team's chances of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals as 50-50 after the draw at Anfield

Mats Hummels believes the last-16 tie against is finely balanced after the 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg.

Hummels put in a fantastic defensive performance as Bayern held Liverpool on Merseyside, and the defender now believes it is anyone's game as the away goals rule favours the club heading into the second leg.

The German is not overly optimistic about Bayern progressing to the quarter-finals, rating their chances of qualification at 50 per cent when asked.

"Still at 50:50. If we do not win our home game, we will not get another chance," he said.

"We are satisfied. But we did not win 2-0, so we definitely have to win the second leg. This is always possible for a team like . The result is satisfactory, but nothing more."

Hummels realises Bayern will be able to attack more at home but recognises the danger that Liverpool pose on the counter-attack.

"We will act more aggressively, but at the same time we will have to put a stop to the concentrated offensive power of Liverpool. We have got a better starting position than most people would have thought."

The Bayern defender was happy with the defensive effort put in by his team in the first leg and believes that the Bavarians found the perfect foil for Liverpool's front three.

"We managed to slow down the pace of Liverpool. We wanted to prevent the opponent with three fast offensive players in the counter play. We have done well. The back four was focused on the defence. We did not offer as much space as in the league."

The World Cup winner heaped praise upon Niko Kovac's gameplan in the wake of the draw, saying that he implemented the perfect style to stifle Liverpool's attacking threats.

"He specified exactly what we have finally implemented. The plan worked. We wanted the opponent not to play properly. They kept trying to set the mood, but then we took a bit of time out of the clock and let the ball run through the back rows."