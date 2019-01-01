'We will be here again next year' - Nara says Icardi plans Inter stay
Mauro Icardi expects to be at Inter next season despite this term's controversies, says his agent and wife Wanda Nara.
Icardi was stripped of the captaincy in February as protracted contract talks caused reported tension with the club's hierarchy.
He subsequently did not play for two months - with Icardi and Inter offering different takes on the severity of the striker's knee complaint - and though the Argentina international scored on his return against Genoa on April 3, he has not found the net since.
Icardi's long-term future at the club remains in doubt - he is under contract until 2021 and has been linked with Real Madrid - but Nara says he plans to stay despite the lingering rumours of his potential departure.
"Mauro continues to score, he goes ahead because he is the strength of the family," she told Verissimo.
"Now he is calmer, he embraces everyone because he has always had a beautiful relationship with everyone.
"We will be here [at Inter] again next year."
Icardi joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2013 after scoring 10 goals in his debut Serie A campaign.
He's scored double-digit goals in each of his seasons with Inter aside from his first, with his best campaign coming in 2017-18 when he scored 29 goals in 34 Serie A appearances.
Icari is currently level with Christian Vieri as the club's eighth all-time leading goalscorer with 123 goals across all competitions.
Inter are at home to Roma on Saturday in a match that could be potentially decisive in the Champions League race.
The club currently sits third in the league on 60 points, seven points behind second-place Napoli and five points ahead of fourth-place AC Milan.
Roma, meanwhile, sits fifth on 54 points ahead of this weekend's clash.