‘We want to win big trophies again’ – Mata expecting improvement at Man Utd

The Spanish midfielder has committed to a new contract at Old Trafford and is determined to help the Red Devils get back to winning ways

Juan Mata says everyone at is determined to “win big trophies again”, with that ambition convincing him to pen a new contract.

The Spanish midfielder has committed to two more years at Old Trafford.

He had been due to drop into the free-agent pool this summer, but has decided to prolong his association with the Red Devils.

The intention of the World Cup winner is to help United get back in the hunt for major honours.

It has been two years since Jose Mourinho delivered the last silverware at the Theatre of Dreams, with Mata aware of the need for a heavyweight outfit to start delivering on expectation.

Mata told reporters while on pre-season duty in Asia: "We know we have to do better than last season.

"This club has won more trophies than any other club in ."

He added: "The feeling of being a Manchester United player is so unique.

"I am very happy to stay here. I am dreaming about winning big trophies at this club. That is what the fans deserve.

"We want to win big trophies again. That is what the history of this club deserves."

United are in the process of trying to bring fresh faces onto their books.

Additions are considered to be essential if the club are to compete at home and abroad in 2019-20.

Deals have been done for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with there the promise of more to come amid links to the likes of midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Leicester defender Harry Maguire.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also looking for academy graduates to aid his cause, with 17-year-old forward Mason Greenwood among those being tipped to make a senior impact.

Mata said of the youngster, who netted the only goal of the game in an International Champions Cup clash with Inter on Saturday: "Mason has a lot of qualities and the most important one is his mentality.

"He's hungry to improve and to give his all for the team.

"We are very happy he's finding his feet in the first team and gaining confidence. I am sure he'll score many goals for this club."