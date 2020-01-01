We want to prove Tanzania league is no two-team affair - Azam's Bahati

The Chamazi-based side has opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table after winning their seven games in the current campaign

Azam FC assistant coach Vivier Bahati insists his charges are keen on proving their critics wrong by winning the 2020/21 Mainland League title.

The Ice-cream Makers have started the campaign on a high and are the only team so far who have a 100% winning record. The Burundian has revealed the team is determined to change the mindset by some people that only Simba SC and Yanga SC are capable of challenging for the league.

"At the start of the season, we drew a plan to win the league title this season and that is why we are able to bag three vital points regardless where we are playing and that is the secret of any team fighting to win silverware," Bahati told reporters after their recent 2-0 win over Ihefu FC.

"We want to change the mentality by some people that the league's title is challenged by two teams only; that notion will soon become history."

Azam have so far collected 21 points from their opening seven games. They are followed by Yanga SC who have managed to collect 16 points from six games.

The 27-time champions reached the tally after defeating Polisi Tanzania by a solitary goal on Thursday.

Defending champions Simba SC are third with 13 points after falling by the same margin away to Tanzania Prisons.

In an initial interview, Bahati had stated the Chamazi-based charges will be going for nothing less than a win in their league matches.

"We are ready to search for three more points that will keep us at the top of the table and our problem is not a slim win or how we do it, our main problem is three points and that is what we are going for, we don’t care how we do it, our problem is at the end of the match we want three points.

"Even if we win 1-0, we will thank God, all we need this season is to win our matches and get maximum points, but if we get more than one goal and win the match that will also be good, but for now we need any win and three points and we will be okay."