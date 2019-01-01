'We threw it away' - Eriksen shocked by Spurs' surprise Southampton loss

The Danish midfielder admitted the defeat St. Mary's was hard to take as Tottenham continue to push for Champions League qualification

Christian Eriksen admits Spurs are in a state of shock after defeat to at the weekend, with the visitors having thrown away an early lead.

Despite leading with 14 minutes left to play, saw their hosts complete a late comeback via goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse.

The reversal means it's now four games without a win for the north London team and Eriksen concedes it’s a loss they can ill-afford.

“You shouldn’t lose games like that and we can’t in the position we’re in,” Eriksen told Spurs’ offical website.

“We had a very good first half but everything changed in the second half. We threw it away really.”

Eriksen pinpointed some of the factors that led to the turnaround in the team’s fortunes in the second period and bemoaned his team’s profligacy.

The playmaker also acknowledged that the long break, due to the and a round of international fixtures, before Spurs’ next Premier League match on March 31 will allow the pain to linger.

“They went to press a bit more, we dropped a bit, played more long balls than we did in the first half and never really got control of what was going on. That’s why we lost compared to the first half.

“We had a lot of chances and should have finished it off. You can create as many chances as you want but sometimes the opponents create one or two chances and they score. It’s a big blow because we were in control but what could go wrong went wrong in the second half. That leaves a bad feeling.

“It’s a long wait until the next game, some of us will have internationals but this week it will be tough to get over it.

“Again, we need to look ahead. What’s happened has happened and all we can do it try and get back on track.”

Third-placed Tottenham will now be looking ahead to their next Premier League game against .

A win against the team directly above them in the table would certainly restore momentum, but a defeat would deepen their anxiety as the three teams below them in the table are all within four points of the Lilywhites.