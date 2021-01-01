'We should not even be considered title chasers' - Solskjaer says Man Utd aren't in Premier League race

The Red Devils conceded in injury time to drop two points at home to Everton on Saturday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Manchester United are not title contenders, saying that suggestion has been whipped up by the media.

The Red Devils were seconds away from drawing level with Manchester City at the top of the table - albeit having played two games more - but Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted deep into injury time to secure a 3-3 draw for Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It was a poor goal for United to concede, with Harry Maguire dropping back to play the Everton attackers onside and David de Gea being slow off his line as Calvert-Lewin controlled before slotting home.

Everton’s first goal was a mistake from De Gea, who parried a cross from Calvert-Lewin into the path of Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Solskjaer admitted he was frustrated with how his side defended.

"We played some good football in the second half but conceded three goals from three shots on target,” Solskjaer, who saw Paul Pogba limp off injured towards the end of the first half, told Sky Sports. “When you do that it is disappointing.

"I wouldn't blame anyone on the goals but we know we could have done better as a team on all of them.

“Results create the mood, the last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed. We have lost two points on a long thump upfield which we should have defended.”

United are now two points back of City with two more games played, and Solskjaer says the Red Devils are a long way off being contenders.

“We are not talking about winning titles,” Solskjaer said. “We have come a long way, this team.

“We should not even be considered as title chasers. That is more talk that you (the media) are saying.

“We need to be better as a team and see where we end up. Going forward, we need to stop conceding easy goals.”

United can shift their attentions away from the Premier League for the moment, as they face West Ham in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The following week the Red Devils are in Europa League action with a trip to face Real Sociedad in the round of 32.