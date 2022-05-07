'We respect Real Madrid, but we have more for Atletico fans' - Simeone on snubbing guard of honour

Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid will not make a guard of honour to congratulate Real Madrid on their La Liga title win out of respect for his team's own fans.

Carlo Ancelotti's team secured the Spanish top-flight title and it is tradition for their opponents to honour them by lining up either side of them applauding as the champions walk on the field.

Atletico will host their city rivals in a Liga clash on Sunday evening, but Simeone says they will not put on the display for Los Blancos.

What has Simeone said about a guard of honour for Real Madrid?

He said at a press conference: "The reality is what the club said in a press release, explaining perfectly, congratulating Real Madrid above all, the footballers, the technical staff, because they have done a great job.

"We have respect for Madrid but more for our people.

“I don't know if this is represented in other world championships. Each society is different. The Spanish one has this guard of honour for their rivals, [but] as an example, where I come from I don't use it. We live differently too."

Can Atletico finish second in La Liga?

Atletico have won just one of their last four matches in the Spanish top-flight.

That run has seen them drop to fourth in La Liga and in danger of missing out on a top-four finish, with Betis sitting three points behind.

They are now five points behind second-place Barcelona with four games left, meaning they need a solid run of results to have a chance of taking the runners-up spot.

After they host their city rivals, Atletico will travel to Elche, followed by matches against Sevilla and Real Sociedad to finish off the campaign.

