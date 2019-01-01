'We need the fans' - Kante says Chelsea supporters will make the difference in Spurs semi-final second leg

The Blues went down to a narrow defeat in the first leg against Tottenham at Wembley but the midfielder is optimistic about the return meeting

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante says the club’s fans can make the difference when they look to overturn their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat against Tottenham.

Maurizio Sarri’s side went down 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday evening thanks to a first-half penalty from England captain Harry Kane.

There was an element of controversy about the goal, with VAR ruling Kane was onside in the build-up before being fouled in the penalty area by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Blues boss Sarri disagreed with the decision, claiming replays he had seen on a club analyst's laptop showed Kane should have been ruled offside and questioned whether English referees know how to use the system.

Kante chose not to focus on the penalty decision, instead ruing the Blues’ failure to take any of the numerous chances they created.

The France international had one of the best opportunities but hit the post with a near post flick-on while Callum Hudson-Odoi's deflected cross was tipped onto the bar by Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Despite the narrow defeat the tie remains in the balance going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge later this month.

Kante remains confident about Chelsea’s chances of progressing and has issued a rallying cry to the supporters ahead of the return meeting, saying they could make the difference.

“The penalty put us in difficulty, we tried to react but we couldn’t score a goal, and that’s why the result is like it is," Kante told the club’s official website.

“We did a good game, we had a lot of the ball. The statistics show we could have had a better result, but it is what it is. We need to accept that.

“I think now we can get a better result at Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

“We have more chance in front of our fans. We will need them. We have a match to get to the final and we will give our maximum to do it.”

Chelsea face two Premier League matches before the second leg at Stamford Bridge on January 22.

They welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Saturday before a trip to Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal on January 19.