'We must win the game against Dortmund' - Kovac sends title message to Bayern

Bayern Munich manager has called for a reaction from his side against their title rivals after they slipped to second in the Bundesliga

Niko Kovac has called on his players to go out and show how much they want to win the title.

A 1-1 draw at saw the Bavarians slip to second in the table behind Dortmund, who returned to top spot with a two-point cushion thanks to two late goals in the win over .

The top two meet next week at the Allianz Arena and Kovac is looking for a reaction on home soil.

“Now we must win the game against Dortmund,” he told reporters after the draw.

“I assume my players know what it is all about.

"We have to show Dortmund that we want to become champions and I expect us to put them under pressure and be aggressive next week.”

Reflecting on the game against Freiburg, Kovac lamented the host of chances missed by his side after the break.

“In the second half, we had to take advantage of one of our many chances," he added.

"What we got ourselves into is annoying.”

The draw against Freiburg continued a troubling trend for Kovac.

They remain one of only two Bundesliga clubs he has not beaten in league play as a manager, with current club Bayern the only other side on the list.

But Freiburg have proven a tough out for everybody in recent weeks, having lost just one of their last eight in league play while drawing five and winning two.

Dortmund are also on a fine run of form heading into next week’s showdown.

Following their exit at the hands of , the Bundesliga leaders have won three straight in league play, scoring eight times across those three contests.

Prior to hosting Dortmund next Saturday, the champions have a DFB-Pokal clash against Heidenheim in midweek.