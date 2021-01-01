'We let in two very poor goals' - Winless Odisha boss Stuart Baxter disappointed to lose to East Bengal

The Odisha manager suggested that bringing in new players in the transfer market will not solve their problems...

Odisha continue to remain winless in the 2020-21 (ISL) after they went down 1-3 against in their eighth game of the season on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan.

Coach Stuart Baxter, after the match, suggested that Odisha conceded two silly goals in the first half which shifted the momentum in favour of the Red and Golds.

"We didn't underestimate East Bengal at all," said Baxter. "If you look at performances of both teams, the only difference is we let in two very poor goals which got them in front and then we had to chase the game. We allowed the ball to bounce in our penalty area, that's just poor play. The players felt that it was an important game and were far too tight at the beginning of the game."

The former national team coach mentioned that East Bengal did not change their style of play but conceding the first goal from a throw-in in a poor manner proved to be the decisive factor in the match.

"We were prepared for them to play in any one of the two different ways and it wasn't a million miles from what we prepared for. The start of the game was the wrong sort of profile for us. We didn't pass the ball and allowed them to get on the ball and when they put the pressure we gave away a goal. It eventually turned out to be decisive."

The Scottish coach felt that there are no quick solutions for the rut that his team is in.

"Unfortunately in this game, there is no secret liquid which you drink and become a different team. You have got to make sure the players are doing the things that will help us to win football games. Set plays are very important. That long throw-in was a set-play. We had many set-plays but couldn't put it over the line. They utilised their set-plays better than us.

"We have to start ticking those boxes again and get in the percentages back on our side and there is no easy way to that. You have to continue to believe and do the right things."

The Odisha boss also suggested that bringing in new names in the transfer market will not solve the club's issues and he instead wants to give chances to the youngsters in his team.

"The transfer market means budget, players' availability and in this bubble with the quarantine, it is difficult. If we had to do that we should have done it before (the season kicked off). I would prefer the club to know the situation, we have to do the best we can from this situation.

"We have some talented young Indian boys but I don't want to throw them into a team who are scraping around for a result. I don't think bringing in new players will help."