'We have prepared well' - Bengaluru FC boss Marco Pezzaiuoli eyes AFC Cup 2021 group stage

Bengaluru FC will take on Nepal Army Club in Pezzaiuoli's managerial debut...

Bengaluru FC's newly-appointed head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli is pumped for his team's preliminary round-two clash against the Nepal Army club in the 2021 AFC Cup.

Pezzaiuolo, who replaced Carles Cuadrat and interim coach Naushad Moosa after the conclusion of last season, believes that his side has prepared well for the challenge.

It will also mark the first big challenge for the German tactician at the club and he is confident about taking the club to the next round. He believes that despite the Blues having a sub-par ISL 2020-21 season, wherein they finished at the seventh spot, the team will be back as a stronger unit.

The Blues goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also echoed the sentiments of the coach and believes the team is well prepared.

What did Pezzaiuoli and Gurpreet say?

"The mood is very good. These are not easy times (due to COVID-19). We had one friendly game and the team spirit is (really good). We are very well prepared for the first game," the coach said.

"I feel very sharp as we have had a good preparation. We will first try to reach the group stage and then move forward. They (Nepal Army) are a strong team. They stayed together for 12 months. They are in good condition. They played good football against the Sri Lankan team (and) won last week. But we are thinking mostly about ourselves. I think we are strong enough to beat them," he added.

"I think it is important for the team to be physically and tactically ready. The coach (Pezzaiuoli) has done a great job. Everyone feels good and confident. They are raring to go. With the club's history, it is an important tournament for us and it is important to have a good start as well," Sandhu said.

"Last year was very disappointing. We have been in the knockouts and we want to continue like that. If we reach the knockouts regularly then we are doing something great. To not able to do that last year was a big blow for us. I had promised myself and others as well that if we get a chance we will take it," he added.

'Sunil Chhetri is improving every day'

Pezzaiuoli expressed his faith in their talisman Sunil Chhetri ahead of the German's managerial debut. He also lauded the young bunch of players for displaying their sharpness and skills during practice sessions.

"The situation doesn't change. We have the same squad. But in life, we should not look back. We have to look forward. We have to see the glass half full. I am very positive. This unit is very hard working. They are ready to leave the league behind them and we have been preparing for the AFC. We don't talk about that (the past). We only talk about the future," the tactician said.

"The youngsters are shaping very well. They are very good. They are working hard. Due to the COVID situation, they did not train for 13-14 days. They were with the national team. It is not an easy time for the new coach. But they are developing every day. They are close to starting.

"In the friendly, we had a lot of young players in the starting XI. Tomorrow we play as a team, not just the 11 players but the entire matchday squad. They are very good young players and they have a very good future ahead. We have 29 players and all of them are fit," he added.

"Sunil is doing well. He is improving every day. He is ready to play tomorrow."

"As the coach said, the Nepal team is fast, good on the ball, can counter-attack well. The game is for 90 minutes and they may have one or two chances to score. We are preparing not to give them any scoring chances. But it is not 100 per cent possible. We need to have a high tempo in the game. We need to create our own chances and keep them under pressure. That is very important for us," he added.

