'We have not achieved anything yet' - Jones urges Man Utd to remain focused despite winning run

Despite an unbeaten run since Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer took the reins, the England international says his Old Trafford club-mates still have a lot to do

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has warned his team-mates that they have not accomplished anything yet despite their turnaround in form under interim manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

The Norwegian, whose win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday stretched his opening streak to five wins from five games at Old Trafford, has helped to revitalise the mood at the Red Devils since replacing Jose Mourinho on a temporary basis last month.

United’s victory over the Royals ensures that they remain unbeaten under their new boss and firmly in the hunt for silverware both at home as well as abroad in the Champions League.

But Jones says that the squad must heed caution heading forward, particularly as they prepare to face fellow top-six side Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

“Spurs is a good test,” the England international was quoted in the Independent . “We are in good form and have some momentum going.

“They are in good form and doing well and we need to have a good week, train well and prepare for a tough game. Hopefully the momentum can carry us on to win that match.

“We have steadied the ship a bit if you like and we need to keep going.

“We have not done anything yet, we have not achieved anything but we need to keep it going.”

Solskjaer has played down a top-four finish as the target for the Red Devils this season, instead preferring an improvement as a cohesive side.

But Jones admitted that retention of a Champions League spot remains firmly in the club’s sights.

“Of course we should be in the Champions League next season and that is the aim but we have done nothing yet and I know it is a cliche but it has to be game-by-game,” he added.

“I don’t really want to think about the top four, or the Champions League or the FA Cup, it has to be game-by-game. Tottenham is tough and we need to see where we are after that.”

Man Utd follow up their trip to Tottenham with two home games against Brighton and Burnley as they look to pile the pressure on those at the top end of the table.