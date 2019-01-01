‘We have a lot of mistakes' - Nigeria U17 coach Manu Garba admits shortcomings after Angola win

The five-time world champions missed several chances but a first half strike was enough to see them through to Afcon semi-finals

U17 coach Manu Garba has admitted that his players made several mistakes in their 1-0 win over Angola on Wednesday.

Olakunle Olusegun converted from the penalty spot in the 21st minute to give the Golden Eaglets a vital lead, which eventually sealed their second win at the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in , and a qualification ticket for the Fifa U-17 World Cup in later this year.

After the opening effort, the West Africans created several other chances in the match, with a total of eight shots on target, but failed to convert any of them.

STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCONU17 #NGAANG pic.twitter.com/36hKC06Dcg — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 17, 2019

Though they qualified for the semi-finals with a game to spare, Garba assured that the team will work to perfect their scoring techniques ahead of their last Group A outing against on Saturday.

“I must say congratulations to Nigeria for making it to the World Cup finals that is our first objective,” Garba told media.

Article continues below

“But despite winning the game we have a lot of mistakes we still need to address especially in trying to convert some chances we have created.

“We will try to work on these aspects in the next training session so that we can perfect it.”

Following back-to-back wins against Tanzania and Angola, the five-time world champions still maintain their lead at the summit of Group A with six points from two games.