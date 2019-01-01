'We don't think about the points gap' - Liverpool taking Premier League title bid 'game by game', says Lovren

The Reds are not looking beyond a clash with Crystal Palace this weekend, according to the Croatian, who is determined to land more silverware

Dejan Lovren claims are not thinking about their commanding lead at the top of the table, with their latest title bid being taken "game by game".

The Reds finished a single point behind in the top tier last season, with a record points haul of 97 ultimately not enough to dethrone Pep Guardiola's champions.

Jurgen Klopp's men did, however, complete an astonishing run to glory in the , beating English rivals in the final back in June.

Liverpool have carried that momentum into the 2019-20 campaign, winning 11 of their opening 12 Premier League fixtures to storm eight points clear at the summit.

A 3-1 victory over City at Anfield just before the international break left Guardiola's men nine points off the pace, with the Reds now being tipped to end a 30-year wait for domestic glory come May.

Lovren insists the players are fully focused on Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, with Liverpool eager to avoid any complacency heading into a busy December period.

“It’s quite important, of course, to continue where we left off,” he told the club's official website. “It is easy always to say ‘keep the momentum’ but it is really hard work on and off the pitch to do that.

“You will look on TV and see the [points] gap and maybe that’s the only thing you will see, but on the pitch, we don’t think about it. It is just about winning games, game by game.

“We don’t think about what will happen in two or three months’ time, we are really 100 per cent focused for the next game against . That’s our work, that’s how we should do it.

“I think now we are more experienced and I think we’ve learned many things.”

Lovren went on to offer an insight into how he blocks out any pressure on the pitch, before detailing a collective "hunger" for more success at Anfield in the coming years.

“Just focus on yourself, on your play, on the ball, on the moment which will arrive, it is as simple as that," he added.

“It’s about training your mind. I know it is easy to say, but it’s hard to produce that on the pitch game by game, to stay hungry and focused.

“But we know what we want, we know what we can achieve. We showed that last year in the Champions League, two seasons in a row being in the final, it says a lot about us and that we stay hungry.”

After their latest Premier League outing, Liverpool will prepare for a home clash against in Europe on Wednesday, where a draw will be enough to book their spot in the last 16.