'We don't control the VAR' - Varane dismisses technology bias towards Real Madrid

After decisions again went Los Blancos' way, the French defender was unfazed by talk about the video technology

Raphael Varane dismissed talk the VAR favoured after the giants moved closer to the league title with a win over Deportivo .

A Karim Benzema penalty and Marco Asensio goal saw Madrid record a 2-0 win on Friday, moving four points clear of rivals with three games left.

Madrid were awarded a spot-kick for the third straight game, while the VAR was needed after Asensio's goal was initially incorrectly ruled out for an offside decision against Benzema.

More teams

Varane, who helped Madrid keep a clean sheet for the fifth straight game, was unfazed by any talk decisions were going his team's way.

"Outside noise doesn't matter to us. We are focused on winning and giving everything on the pitch," the defender told Movistar.

"We don't control the VAR, we control the effort and attitude we show on the pitch."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu accused the video technology of favouring Madrid after Los Blancos won 1-0 against Athletuc Club last week.

Madrid's game-winning goal in that match came after the referee viewed the VAR pitch-side monitor to award a 76th-minute penalty dispatched by Sergio Ramos, while Athletic appeared unlucky to not receive a late spot-kick themselves.

"I watched San Mames match until almost the end of the second half," Bartomeu said. "I feel bad because we have the best league in the world and VAR after coronavirus isn't fair.

"It has changed some results and always favours the same team."

Madrid are closing in on their first league title since 2016-17, with Barcelona having clinched the past two crowns.

Varane said Madrid still had finals to play ahead of matches against Granada, and to finish the league season.

"We are focused on our objective and we have three finals left," he said.

"It was important to win, of course, but it is very important to keep a clean sheet. That gives us a lot of confidence.

Article continues below

"We will continue with the positive dynamics we have."

Madrid's title rivals Barcelona will play fixtures against Valladolid (away), Osasuna (home) and Alaves (away) as they attempt to haul in the four-point gap established by Los Blancos.

Barcelona have won the last two La Liga titles with Real Madrid last claiming the honour after the 2016-17 season.