'We didn't know Wan-Bissaka could shoot!' - Fernandes left in disbelief after Man Utd full-back's stunning strike against Newcastle

The Portuguese was delighted to see the defender get on the scoresheet as the Red Devils bounced back from being thrashed by Tottenham

's Bruno Fernandes was left in disbelief after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's stunning strike against Newcastle, as he exclaimed post-match: "We didn't know he can shoot!".

United picked up their second win of the new season at St James' Park on Saturday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side got off to the worst possible start when Luke Shaw put the ball in his own net after two minutes, but the visitors responded quickly via a Harry Maguire header.

Marcus Rashford won a penalty early in the second half which gave United the chance to move into the lead, but Fernandes' perfect record from the spot since moving to Old Trafford was ruined as Karl Darlow put out a strong right hand to keep his effort out of the net.

Fernandes continued to lead the search for a winner though, and eventually got the goal his performance deserved after linking up with Rashford in the box before firing into the top corner with only four minutes left on the clock.

A stunning Aaron Wan-Bissaka drive and a cool Rashford finish rounded off a 4-1 victory for the Red Devils in stoppage time as the memory of a painful 6-1 home to defeat to Spurs before the international break was emphatically banished.

After the match, Fernandes reserved special praise for Wan-Bissaka, who he believes is capable of making an even greater contribution in the final third if he continues to embrace a more "positive" approach on the ball.

"[We were so happy] because we didn’t know he can shoot!" the midfielder told MUTV. "So it’s difficult for us believing he can score because we never see him shooting.

"We were talking about it now in the dressing room and asking him because we all were thinking he wanted to cross and he makes a bad ball and scores.

"But I’m happy for him, he deserved the goal and we always ask this from him. Be more positive, be more in the box, try and improve because he has such good qualities.

"Everyone knows about him being a defensive player and everything but he needs to show that he’s more than a defensive player and I think he has the qualities to show that."

Fernandes also discussed the need for a rise in collective standards after United's humbling against Spurs, reflecting on the flaws in his own game in the process.

"What happened against can’t happen again. We play for such a big club and such a big team," he said.

"This club deserves better than that. Everyone needs to be better, starting with me, I need to look at myself first and then at what the group needs to do better.

"Today it was perfect, after that defeat. I think we need to continue improving, don’t concede goals, as I said before, and keep scoring."

The Portuguese went onto credit Rashford for putting attacking routines from the training ground into practice on the pitch, adding: “It was a great goal but as I said before, Rashford did what we trained.

"Overlap from me, come inside, little touch... he gave me a great pass and I just needed to do the rest. He deserves credit.

"After he did the same with Aaron. He did a really good game, out of position. We had no Anthony [Martial] and Edinson [Cavani] wasn’t ready... Rashy did well in a position I think he can do really well in. He deserved the goal at the end.“