'We did nothing... let the season end now!' - Zidane furious after Madrid defeat

The Blancos fell to their 10th Liga loss of the season against the club that started the day bottom of the table and provoked the ire of their coach

coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that he just wanted to see the current season come to a close after his team suffered yet another damaging Liga defeat.

inflicted the 10th reverse of the league season on Zidane's demoralised troops, Adrian Embarba's penalty proving the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for the relegation battlers.

It is the first time that Rayo have beaten their more illustrious neighbours in La Liga for more than 20 years and a result that all but condemns the Merengue to third place in 2018-19, a repeat of last season's finish under Zidane.

Madrid have fallen further behind champions and since the Frenchman returned to the job he left last summer, and he could not hide his fury at an abject performance on Sunday.

"We did nothing from the first minute to the last," Zidane fumed to reporters after the game.

"Sometimes you can't score, but you have chances. We didn't play at all. We have to be very angry, I am. Because we left a bad image today and I am responsible, not just the players. We have to apologise for what we did today.

"It would be better for the season to end as soon as possible. We have three games left and we have to play them. We cannot finish like that, giving that image.

"In the end nothing I had planned today came off, what I thought of the team or the strategy. We have to respect the game of football, respect this club and we have to finish these three games because we are going to have to play better than today.

"What we saw today is unacceptable."

The end of the current season is expected to herald a drastic overhaul of the Madrid squad, who also suffered early eliminations in the and prior to Zidane's arrival.

One of the players tipped to leave is Gareth Bale, and his coach deflected questions over what the future held for the international: "I don't know, you will have to ask him.

"It was everything today: our attitude, our play. We did not offer anything in the duels or running. There are tough games but today we didn't do anything that we should have done on the field.

"I will always defend my players. This happened today, but it is not just their fault. I am to blame, I put the team out and prepare for matches. And we did everything wrong. I must have something to do with it."

Madrid will be back in action next Sunday at home to , before closing out an underwhelming campaign with clashes against and Betis.