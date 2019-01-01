'We deserved more' - Porto head coach Conceicao laments clinical Liverpool

The Reds won comfortably over two legs but the Portuguese felt the tie was tighter than the scoreline suggests

head coach Sergio Conceicao says his side did not deserve to lose their quarter-final 6-1 on aggregate to .

After a 2-0 first-leg defeat at Anfield, Porto were beaten 4-1 at home on Wednesday as the Reds booked a last-four clash with .

Porto started well in the second leg but failed to make a breakthrough, with Sadio Mane opening the scoring with a goal that survived a VAR check for offside.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk were then also on target for Liverpool, with Porto only able to muster a goal from -bound defender Eder Militao in reply.

Jurgen Klopp's side were clinical in knocking Porto out for the second year in a row but Conceicao did not feel a 6-1 aggregate scoreline was a fair reflection of the quarter-final.

"Liverpool only had four shots on goal and scored four goals, which demonstrates the quality of their team," Conceicao told a news conference.

"I think it is unfair. We deserved more, the fans deserved more, but we gave a very positive image of Portuguese football.

"We did not deserve to come away from Anfield with a two-goal difference. Today we knew it was possible, we prepared a strategy that I think was appropriate, and at first, we did well at all levels.

"The one time our opponents entered our penalty area, it was a goal. The strength coming from the stands made me shiver. We have played our part in Europe.

Article continues below

"My players were fantastic. Our Champions League campaign was fantastic. Liverpool are a very strong team."

The Reds will now prepare for the test of facing Lionel Messi over two legs, after Barcelona reached the semi-finals equally comfortably following their 4-0 aggregate victory over , with Messi scoring a brace in the second leg.

Liverpool will also meet two familiar faces, with former Reds Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho likely to feature against their old club.