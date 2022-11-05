'We cost you the title' - Conte sends brutal reminder to Liverpool boss Klopp after tactical criticism of Tottenham

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has given Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp a reminder of a result last season that ultimately cost the Reds the title.

Conte sends Klopp brutal message

Draw at Anfield cost Liverpool PL title

Both teams enduring different fortunes this campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs last clashed with Liverpool with just four games left of last season. The Reds were just a point behind Manchester City at the summit, but a defensive masterclass from Conte's team ensured Spurs left Anfield with a point - and in the end it turned out a win would have won Klopp's men the title.

WHAT HE SAID? Asked about Klopp's previous criticism of his tactics before renewing rivalries on Sunday, Conte delivered a brutal reminder of that fact, saying: "Yeah, but if you remember he lost the Premier League for this result."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp cut a frustrated frustrated figure at the end of the last game between the two, blasting the Italian's tactical approach, but Conte understood where he was coming from. He said: “I understood his frustration. They lost the title for these two points (dropped). But you know, instead we reached the Champions League with that draw."

Who will come out on top in the next big clash between the two teams?

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL & TOTTENHAM? The teams lock horns this Sunday as Liverpool travel to London to try to resurrect their domestic season ahead of the World Cup break. Spurs have enjoyed one of their best starts to a Premier League campaign ever and will hope they can carry on their form and clinch a win against an out-of-sorts Liverpool.